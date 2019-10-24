BC celebrating Veterans Day with activities throughout November, early December

Bakersfield College is celebrating Veterans Day with events throughout November and beyond.

The college will kick things off on Nov. 4 with a Veterans Community Leader Breakfast, followed by the annual Vet Fest on Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the CSS building, 1801 Panorama Dr.

Other highlights include programs from two veterans and public speakers: Jason Beardsley on Nov. 7 and Dave Gutierrez on Dec. 3. The activities end on Dec. 10 with the unveiling of the new Vernon Valenzuela Veterans Resource Center at 10 a.m. in front of the center.

For more information or a full list of activities, call 661-395-4011.