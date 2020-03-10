BC cancels Distinguished Speaker events this month due to coronavirus

Bakersfield College has cancelled its Distinguished Speakers events this month due to coronavirus concerns.

Award-winning journalist and author Elain Weiss was set to speak on March 19 about women’s fight to be able to vote. Dr. Tony Iton was scheduled to speak on March 26 about building healthy communities.

“In an abundance of caution and in alignment with our efforts to prioritize the health and safety of our students, staff, and partners on campus, Bakersfield College made the heavy decision to cancel this month’s distinguished Speakers,” the college said. “Please know this decision was not made lightly and we understand the inconveniences this may cause. We appreciate your understanding.”