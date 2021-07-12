BC auto tech students complete electric vehicles course

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College announced auto tech students have completed a course focused on electric vehicles as part of a larger program aimed to give students the skills necessary to work in that field.

The curriculum will provide students with training to diagnose, repair and maintain electric plug-in vehicles, a college news release said.

Enrollment is now open for courses in the fall session beginning Aug. 21. Students can register for in-person, hybrid or online sections of courses.