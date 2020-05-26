BC Athletic Director Sandi Taylor to retire next month after 30 years at college

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Longtime Bakersfield College head softball coach and current Athletic Director Sandi Taylor has announced she will retire on June 25, ending a 30-year career at the college.

“I am forever grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Renegade family as both a coach and athletic administrator for the last three decades,” Taylor said. “Looking back, I am proud of the progress we’ve made as a department and the strides we’ve taken to improve opportunities for our student athletes. Bakersfield College is a special place for so many people and I’m glad to have had the great opportunity over the years to further our mission of providing a first-class student athlete experience.”

Taylor served as both associate athletic director and athletic director at Bakersfield College for the past 24 years. In that time, BC has captured many Western State Conference championships across the 20 sports offered by the department.

“Sandi Taylor’s tenure as both a coach and administrator at Bakersfield College are marks of excellence that have left a lasting impact on the athletics department and the college,” said BC President Sonya Christian. “I am forever grateful for her steadfast diligence, going above and beyond her duties in ensuring the best for our Renegade student athletes. I can attest to her unwavering commitment, including many sleepless nights, in providing the best experience for our student athletes and fully supporting our coaches and staff. Sandi will be missed.”

As athletic director, the college said she has overseen multiple facilities projects including the resurfacing of the BC Tennis Courts and the renovation of Memorial Stadium. She also led the design build process of the new gymnasium complex, set to begin construction this May, to replace the existing gymnasium and locker rooms.

In her time, BC has hosted 9 CCCAA State Softball Championships, one CCCAA Track and Field State Championship, one CCCAA Southern Cal Wrestling Championship, one Southern Cal Men’s Golf Championship, one CCCAA Football State Championship and numerous CCCAA regional competitions.

“I want to congratulate Sandi on an extraordinary professional career”, said Renegade head volleyball coach Carl Ferreira. “Her hard work and dedication to doing everything in a first class manner was inspirational, yet what I admired most was the unwavering high character she utilized to take our athletic department to new heights. I personally want to thank her for being a friend and I wish that the next chapter of her life brings her endless time for new beginnings. Good luck Sandi!”

Taylor arrived at BC in August 1990 to begin a lengthy tenure as the head softball coach. In that time, she led the Renegades in capturing four conference championships and advancing to post-season play in 15 out of 23 years, winning 500 games overall.

She coached four National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) players, four 1st-team All-Southern California players, seven 1st-team All-State players, 61 first team all-conference players, 39 second team all-conference players and 48 honorable mention players.

In 1997, she was honored as the Southern California Coaches Association Coach of the Year and in 2005 she and her staff were awarded the NFCA Staff of Year Award, according to BC.

During that time, she also represented the Western State Conference on the multiple committees including gender equity, appeals board, program review, executive board (serving as the vice president & president) and served as the sports representative for Women’s Soccer.

Overall, Taylor coached for 31 years, starting her career in 1983 as the head softball and volleyball coach at Tulare Western High School. At the end of her softball coaching career she compiled 588 career wins.

A nationwide search for the next athletic director is already underway, BC said.