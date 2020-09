BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health Bakersfield announced the honorees of this year's 13th annual RN of the Year Awards. The nurses are nominated and chosen by their peers from hospitals across Kern County.

There are nine categories focusing on excellence, resilience, and courage of nurses, nurse educators, and nursing leadership. Seven out of of the nine honorees are from Mercy and Memorial Hospitals. The virtual event was hosted by the Kern County Chapter of the Association of California Nurse Leaders.