BBQ to raise money for camp for at-risk youth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Pyles Boys Camp BBQ returns next month to raise money to send low-income, disadvantaged boys to a wilderness camp supplemented by year-long mentoring.

The event is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the R.M. Pyles Boys Camp Kern River Group picnic area on Lake Ming Road. There will be a tri-tip dinner and drawings for raffle prizes.

Cost is $15. Children under 12 eat free.

The goal is to provide $25,000 in scholarships to send boys to the camp at no cost. The camp relies solely on private donations.

