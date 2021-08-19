BBQ to raise money for camp for at-risk youth

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Pyles Boys Camp BBQ returns next month to raise money to send low-income, disadvantaged boys to a wilderness camp supplemented by year-long mentoring.

The event is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the R.M. Pyles Boys Camp Kern River Group picnic area on Lake Ming Road. There will be a tri-tip dinner and drawings for raffle prizes.

Cost is $15. Children under 12 eat free.

The goal is to provide $25,000 in scholarships to send boys to the camp at no cost. The camp relies solely on private donations.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News