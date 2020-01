BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bay Street on the north side of 24th Street will be closed next week for the installation of drainage pipe.

The closure, part of the 24th Street Improvement Project, will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will restrict access to and from Bay Street at 24th Street. Motorists can use C, D or F streets to access the neighborhood while work is underway. Two lanes will remain open for westbound traffic on 24th Street.

No impacts are anticipated for eastbound traffic.