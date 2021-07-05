Bawk bawk bargains: Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day with special offers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Whether it’s made with the Colonel’s 11 herbs and spices, is “Louisiana Fast” or brings the heat, it’s hard to beat crispy fried chicken on a summer day.

The spice, the crunch, the juicy meat still steaming from its bath in hot oil — it’s an experience worth savoring again and again.

And today, you can save a few bucks on that experience as several chains offer deals in celebration of National Fried Chicken Day on July 6.

Kentucky Fried Chicken is offering $3 off minimum $15 purchases that include a Pepsi or Diet Pepsi beverage on DoorDash orders.

Popeyes has a digital offer that can be unlocked and redeemed at participating locations on app or digital orders.

Baba’s Chicken is selling dark meat tenders for $1 — with participants entered for a chance to win free food for a year.

The limit is three tenders per person for the in-store only offer. Participants must scan the QR Code and leave feedback to enter the free food giveaway.