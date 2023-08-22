BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Happy birthday to Ken Lair! The World War II veteran – who fought in the six-week Battle of the Bulge — celebrated his 98th birthday Tuesday with a cake and an appearance on KERN radio’s Ralph Bailey Show.

Among the subjects he discussed with KGET was the day he was wounded, and his platoon left leaderless in the snowy forests of Belgium.

“When I was wounded, we had just moved through Bastogne,” he said. “People began to move out and follow the First Lieutenant. Lt. Toby was his name. Well, he went up over this ridge. The next thing we know, that’s when the artillery came in and killed him instantly. So, in effect, we were left without leadership.”

The war in Europe ended three months later and Lair, a native of eastern Oregon, made it home. He moved to Bakersfield five years ago.

Honor Flight organizer Lili Marsh said Lair will be the only World War II veteran on the 47th Kern County Honor Flight to Washington D.C. That flight takes place Oct. 16.