Battle of the best chicken sandwich: Chick-Fil-A or Popeyes?

Franklin Elias walked out of his south Bakersfield home Thursday to find a non-emergency transport van parked in front. Little did he know -- thanks to a donation from Hoffmann Hospice -- the van is now his.

For the last eight months, he has taken care of his immobile 13-year-old daughter Emmy. She and her cousin, Ariani, were significantly injured after midnight on Christmas Morning when a suspected drunk driver plowed into the car carrying the two girls at the intersection of Niles Street and Sterling Road in East Bakersfield.