BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local law enforcement traded in their uniforms for head gear and boxing gloves on Friday.

The 26th annual Battle of the Badges was held Friday night at the Kern County Fairgrounds. The event pits police officers, deputies, corrections officers and CHP officers in a somewhat friendly competition.

All proceeds benefit the Bakersfield Police Activities League which provides educational and athletic after-school activities for at-risk youth.

“Come out here have fun, law enforcement bonding, and proceeds go to the kids that need it,” Tehachapi police officer Jared McCombs said.

Fourteen fights were on the card Friday night, including four women who entered the ring for the activities league.