Battle of the Badges blood drives scheduled July 12 and 29

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local law enforcement and firefighters will participate in “Battle of the Badges” blood drives on Monday and July 29, according to the American Red Cross.

The friendly competition is intended to encourage the public to join first responders in donating blood as demand rises during the summer months, said a news release from the Red Cross’ Central California Region. The agency that gets the most donations wins bragging rights.

“Our first responders in Kern County know how important it is to have blood readily available for emergencies,” Eddie Zamora, executive director of Kern County & Eastern Sierra Red Cross Chapter, said in the release.

Donors will choose which agency they’re supporting and are asked to schedule an appointment ahead of time. In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate.

Those who donate blood through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card through email and an automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year — a $5,000 value, the release said. And those who donate in July will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

Monday’s blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bakersfield Museum of Art in the Raskind Event Room. The museum is located at 1930 R St.

The July 29 event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton at 3100 Camino Del Rio Court.