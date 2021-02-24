Bath & Body Works, Sephora planning to open stores in Shops at River Walk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bath & Body Works and Sephora have both submitted plans to the city to open stores in southwest Bakersfield.

Mark Fick, assistant building director for the city, has confirmed that both companies are looking to open stores in the Shops at River Walk off Stockdale Highway. If the plans are approved, Fick said the stores would be located in a new 8,000-square-foot building being constructed near PF Chang’s.

Fick said it is unknown at this time when construction of the building will be finished.