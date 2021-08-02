Bath & Body Works in southwest Bakersfield now open

Bath & Body Works store in Queenstown, MD on July 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The new Bath & Body Works store in southwest Bakersfield is now open.

The store opened in the Shops at River Walk on Friday at 10730 Stockdale Highway in the same building that houses Sephora, which opened a few weeks ago. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is Bakersfield’s second Bath & Body Works store, the first being the one inside the Valley Plaza Mall on Ming Avenue. There is also a store at the Outlets at Tejon near the Grapevine.