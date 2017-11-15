Bass Pro Shops announces new Bakersfield location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif – Bass Pro Shops announced it will open a new location in Southwest Bakersfield.

The store is expected to open in the northeast corner at the interchange at State Route 99 and Hosking Avenue.

The 100,000 square foot location will anchor the Bakersfield Gateway development there and the company said it will employ up to 300 people.

“Our store will be a tribute to the great sporting tradition and heritage of the region and a celebration of the sporting men and women of California,” Bass Pro Shops founder and CEO Johnny Morris said in a release.

Dates for construction and an opening were not announced, but the company said it would announce that in the coming months.