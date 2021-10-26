Basham Funeral Care pays tribute to fallen Marines from Afghanistan attacks

The funeral home is also raising funds for the Riverside County Deputy Relief Fund in honor of Corporal Hunter Lopez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Basham Funeral Care will be paying tribute on Friday to a fallen Marine from Riverside County who was killed in the Afghanistan attacks in August.

Corporal Hunter Lopez, 22, was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attacks at the Kabul airport on Aug. 26.

Lopez intended to work with his parents at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office upon his return from active duty, according to Basham. The sister of John Basham, former owner of Basham Funeral Care, has worked for years with Corporal Lopez’s parents at the sheriff’s office in Riverside.

Basham Funeral Care is holding a memorial service Friday in support of Lopez and the other service members killed in the attacks.

The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. at Basham Funeral Care Chapel, located at 3312 Niles Street. Basham has also set up a website where donations can be made to the Riverside County Deputy Relief Fund in honor of Lopez.

Donations can be made here.