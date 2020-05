BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Basham Funeral Care is giving back to the community during these difficult times by offering free tacos for Cinco de Mayo.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the funeral home is offering tacos to those who either walk up or drive thru its location at 3312 Niles St. No dining will be allowed on the property, and face mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed.