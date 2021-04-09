Barry Scheck, attorney and co-founder of The Innocence Project, to speak during Bakersfield College program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Barry Scheck, co-founder of The Innocence Project, will be participating in virtual presentations at Bakersfield College on Thursday.

The presentation will be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. via Zoom and livestreamed on the Bakersfield Student Government Association Facebook page. Scheck, an attorney and DNA expert, is known for years of landmark litigation that set the standards for using DNA evidence in courts throughout the country.

Scheck will discuss how scientific evidence can prove that a convicted person is factually innocent. The Innocence Project started in 1992, a national litigation and public policy organization dedicated to reforming the criminal justice system to prevent injustice.

Scheck and the organization have used DNA evidence to exonerate nearly 300 wrongfully imprisoned people, many of whom were on death row or had been incarcerated for decades.

Scheck and his work with The Innocence Project were the basis for the TV drama “The Divide.”

To register for the 10 a.m. presentation, click here. For the 6 p.m. presentation, click here.