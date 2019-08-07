Barry Hayes, Thompson Junior High “This year, I want to add books for my students that feature women/girls who overcome strong opposition through their own personal struggle, self actualization, and strength. I hope that all my students realize that there is always hope and possibility within themselves.

Shouting at the Rain (Hardcover) by Lynda Hunt

Five Feet Apart (Hardcover) by Rachael Lippincott

Broken Lands (Hardcover) by Jonathan Maberry

The Last Voyage of Poe Blythe (Hardcover) by Ally Condie

The Librarian of Auschwitz (Hardcover) by Antonio Iturbe

The Great Unknowable End (Hardcover) by Kathryn Ormsbee

We Are Okay (Hardcover) by Nina LaCour

Hot Dog Girl (Hardcover) by Jennifer Dugan

The Astonishing Color of After (Hardcover) by Emily X.R. Pan

We Set The Dark on Fire (Hardcover) by Tehlor Kay

Scythe (Hardcover) by Neal Shusterman

Thunderhead (Hardcover) by Neal Shusterman

The Tiger at Midnight (Hardcover) by Swati Teerdhala

All Our Broken Pieces (Hardcover) by L.D. Crichton

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter (Hardcover) by Erika L. Sanchez

How to Make Friends with the Dark (Hardcover) by Kathleen Glasgow

Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World (Hardcover) by Penelope Bagieu

Caraval (Hardcover) by Stephanie Garber

Legendary (Hardcover) by Stephanie Garber

Finale (Hardcover) by Stephanie Garber”

