Barry Hayes, Thompson Junior High “This year, I want to add books for my students that feature women/girls who overcome strong opposition through their own personal struggle, self actualization, and strength. I hope that all my students realize that there is always hope and possibility within themselves.
Here is a list of the hardcover books that would greatly benefit the students in my classroom (they’re all available on Amazon):
Shouting at the Rain (Hardcover) by Lynda Hunt
Five Feet Apart (Hardcover) by Rachael Lippincott
Broken Lands (Hardcover) by Jonathan Maberry
The Last Voyage of Poe Blythe (Hardcover) by Ally Condie
The Librarian of Auschwitz (Hardcover) by Antonio Iturbe
The Great Unknowable End (Hardcover) by Kathryn Ormsbee
We Are Okay (Hardcover) by Nina LaCour
Hot Dog Girl (Hardcover) by Jennifer Dugan
The Astonishing Color of After (Hardcover) by Emily X.R. Pan
We Set The Dark on Fire (Hardcover) by Tehlor Kay
Scythe (Hardcover) by Neal Shusterman
Thunderhead (Hardcover) by Neal Shusterman
The Tiger at Midnight (Hardcover) by Swati Teerdhala
All Our Broken Pieces (Hardcover) by L.D. Crichton
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter (Hardcover) by Erika L. Sanchez
How to Make Friends with the Dark (Hardcover) by Kathleen Glasgow
Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World (Hardcover) by Penelope Bagieu
Caraval (Hardcover) by Stephanie Garber
Legendary (Hardcover) by Stephanie Garber
Finale (Hardcover) by Stephanie Garber”