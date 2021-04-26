Barrington’s Jamaican Kitchen ranked as best Jamaican eatery in California on Yelp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Yelp put together a list of must-try Jamaican eateries for each state and Barrington’s Jamaican Kitchen was featured as the number one spot in California.

The restaurant offers Jerk chicken, curry chicken, oxtails, plantains, steamed cabbage and more. Barrington Lewis is the restaurant owner. Barrington’s website says Lewis has “connected with others over food for many years.”

Barrington’s Jamaican Kitchen is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is located at 4120 Ming Ave. Contact Barrington’s at ​661-427-6431.

Visit Barrington’s Jamaican Kitchen website for more.

To view Yelp’s full list, visit here.

View Barrington’s Jamaican Kitchen segment from Studio 17 here: