BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Barbie Mania has taken over movie theaters around Bakersfield and a coffee shop.

A Barbie Box was set up at the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf on Buena Vista Road so you can feel like the iconic doll.

At the shop, baristas are mixing up a Malibu Dream drink, which will be available this week in celebration of the Barbie Movie which hits theaters today.