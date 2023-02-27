BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Barbie Malibu Truck is coming to Bakersfield Saturday with exclusive retro merchandise to celebrate Malibu Barbie’s 50th anniversary, according to organizers.

The tour started in the summer of 2021 in Los Angeles and it will continue to tour U.S. cities throughout 2023.

The truck will be at the Valley Plaza Mall by Forever 21 on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to organizers.

At the event, you can purchase 70s-themed merchandise including an embroidered denim jacket, a polaroid camera, a tie-dye bucket shirt, a thermal bottle and a beach towel.

After the truck stops at the Valley Plaza Mall it is scheduled to head to Temecula on March 11, according to organizers.