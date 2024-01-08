BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Good Samaritan stepped up Saturday during the deadly pileup on Interstate 5, as hundreds were stuck in their cars in the cold near the base of the grapevine for hours. That Good Samaritan’s name is Jeff Salters.

Salters, the owner of Salty’s BBQ, provided food for the victims and first responders in the 30 vehicle pile up that took two lives and injured nine others.

“It was a maze. I’ve never seen anything that large,” I’ve been to accident scenes before, and stuff. But, to see the magnitude of that event.”

What started as a text message to an officer turned into dozens of full bellies after Salters showed up to the scene with not just pulled pork, but also with hope.

“When I delivered the food, I looked around and I saw all the people that were involved,” said Salters. “All the innocent bystanders that were waiting and because it was a fatality, they couldn’t leave.”

Salters initially gave out 30 sandwiches to the victims, but it didn’t stop at lunch. He later gave out 60 more sandwiches, 30 burritos, 30 blankets and five gallons of hot chocolate after he made a call to his friend, who owns SoCal Tamales, and his other friend, a manager at Costco, who covered some of the cost.

“In times of need our community steps forward, and I’m just thankful I got to be one of ’em,” said Salters.

The barbecue restaurant owner’s good gesture went a long way. Why? Because some of the people trapped on I-5 that chilly winter day also had a medical condition.

“There was a couple there, and the wife was diabetic,” said Salters. “The second time I went back with food, she was starting to have some issues, and we took a meal directly to her.”

All heroes don’t wear capes — Salters, for instance, wears an aprom, but don’t tell him that. He says it’s all in a day’s work.

“I’ve had so many people reach out to me and said very kind words, and I appreciate it,” said Salters. “But at the end of the day, God calls us to love our neighbor.”

Salty’s BBQ & Catering has been operating in Bakersfield for 11 years.