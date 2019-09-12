Barbecue fundraiser brings in nearly $29,000 for Wounded Heroes Fund of Kern County

A barbecue fundraiser for the Wounded Heroes Fund of Kern County raised nearly $29,000 Wednesday.

For several hours at around lunchtime, hundreds of people came by the KGET studios at 22nd and L streets and picked up a sandwich to show support for the Wounded Heroes Fund.

Organizers said volunteers ended up serving 2,850 lunches totalling more than 1,200 pounds of tri-tip.

At last count, $28,911 was raised to support post-9/11 combat veterans as they transition back into civilian life here in Kern County.

KGET thanks Cafe Med, Mexicali, JM’s Cafe, San Joaquin Bit, Chevron, State Farm and United Vets of Kern County for their assistance.