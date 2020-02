BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You have a chance to grab a tasty lunch and help out the CSUB Runners on Thursday in Downtown Bakersfield. A barbecue fundraiser will be held between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

It will be held behind the Fox Theater, which is located at 2001 H Street in Downtown Bakersfield. For $10 attendees can purchase a tri-tip sandwich, drink and chips. All of the money goes to benefit the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund.