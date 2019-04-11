Barbecue fundraiser benefiting Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- KGET Studios is teaming up with the Bakersfield Homeless Center for a barbecue fundraiser.

The barbecue is Wednesday, April 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of 22nd and M Streets.

For only $5 you can pick up a burger, chips, cookie and a drink.

The proceeds benefiting the families at the homeless center.

And, for another $5, you can enter a raffle to win a 60" TV and Blu-ray player.

If you're planning on ordering more than 10 lunches, call 322-9199 by Tuesday.