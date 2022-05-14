BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Advocates hosted rallies Saturday in Bakersfield and across the country calling for abortion rights.

In Bakersfield, demonstrators gathered at Jastro Park on Truxtun Avenue. The rallies were organized after a leaked draft opinion shows the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade , potentially restricting access to abortion for many women by allowing states to determine their own abortion policies.

Demonstrators at Jastro Park held up signs as part of a national push urging the Supreme Court to uphold Roe v. Wade.

“I want to live in this new day where we get to choose, and it seems like almost common sense to me,” demonstrator Crimson Skye said. “And the fact that we have to gather for the rights of women is a shame to me. But I’m proud to be here to do it.”

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, access to abortion likely would not change in California. Instead, it could expand.

According to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle, California could become home to 30% of the nation’s abortion clinics if Roe v. Wade is reversed.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised budget includes $57 million to increase reproductive healthcare access around the state and another $40 million to help people without health insurance obtain abortion care.