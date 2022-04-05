BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Strata Credit Union branch on Panama Lane near South H Street in the Vallarta shopping center was robbed Tuesday evening.

A call about the incident came in at about 4:40 p.m, and officers discovered a suspect entered the bank, presented a note demanding money, and ran away from the business with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his late 20s, medium height, thin build, and light brown hair. He was wearing a red t-shirt, black baseball hat with Raiders emblem, blue shorts, and short black socks over longer white socks.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Jason Felgenhauer at 661-326-3559, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.