UPDATE: Police arrest Inglewood man for murder, sexual assault in connection to missing 13-year-old girl, now considered deceased
Bank of the Sierra holding food drive for Kern nonprofits through end of July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bank of the Sierra is holding a food drive through the end of July to donate to Kern County nonprofits. The bank will accept donations of nonperishable food items at all 40 branches.

The bank says the food drive is just one way they plan to help its communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food received in Kern County will be donated to the Golden Empire Gleaners. The Bank of the Sierra Grant Program has also been changed to provide funding to nonprofits that have been impacted by the pandemic.

To find a branch location near you, you can visit here.

