Bank of the Sierra donates $16K to Asian Pacific Community Fund for scholarships

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bank of the Sierra has donated $16,000 to the Asian Pacific Community Fund, the money to be distributed through eight scholarships of $2,000 each for low- and-moderate-income students.

The scholarships will be given to seniors within the bank’s area, which includes Kern County. The scholarships are open to all majors and have no ethnicity requirement, according to a bank news release.

For more information and a link to the application, click here. All forms must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. April 2.

“We’re thrilled to offer funding to an organization like the APCF that has the experience

necessary to create and manage scholarship programs for students in need,” said Kevin

McPhaill, Bank of the Sierra president and chief executive officer. “Helping local high school

students reach their college dreams is just one way we’re giving back to our communities in

2021!”