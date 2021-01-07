Bank of the Sierra gives $105K to Central Valley nonprofits, including CAPK

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bank of the Sierra announced Thursday it’s giving $105,000 to 10 Central Valley nonprofits, including Community Action Partnership of Kern, in an extra round of funding from its Sierra Grant Program. It also awards grants of $1,000 to $5,000 each quarter to 15-to-25 nonprofits, a release said.

CAPK helps low-income residents with education, employment, housing and medical needs.

The Sierra Grant Program has awarded more than $2.5 million to organizations since its inception in 2004. Nonprofits that wish to apply for a Sierra Grant can click here.