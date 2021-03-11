Bank of America surprises local Girl Scouts troop with $1,000 donation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local Bakersfield Girl Scouts Troop (Girl Scouts of Central Valley South) was in for a big surprise when they joined their weekly troop meeting (via zoom) to find out Bank of America was going to buy-out their entire supply of Girl Scout cookies!

Bank of America is participating for the second year as one of the Bakersfield area businesses taking part in the “cookie buy out” program from the Girl Scouts of Central Valley South, which encourages more local businesses to support the scouts.

In a year where the Girl Scouts faced challenges brought on by stay-at-home orders, including virtual cookie sales mixed with traditional sales booths, the program is a huge support for their effort.

Bank of America’s participation of the cookie buy out is yet another way the bank invests in career development opportunities for youth and teens – they learn sales, marketing, finance, budgeting, planning and – always – great customer service.

As an added bonus, the 200 boxes of cookies purchased will be donated to the Bakersfield Homeless Center.