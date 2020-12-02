Bank of America kicks off KGET’s 17 Days of Christmas, donates truckload of toys to Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bank of America helped kick off KGET’s 17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive on Tuesday as the bank dropped off a truckload of toys to the Bakersfield Homeless Center. According to officials at the bank, more than 100 toys were donated in celebration of “Giving Tuesday.”

About 17 Days of Christmas:

KGET is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County and the Bakersfield Homeless Center to help local kids and teens in need this holiday season.

Community members can drop off unwrapped toys to our lobby during normal business hours between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2120 L Street. You can also drop off donations at the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.

KGET

2120 L St.

2120 L St. Bakersfield Homeless Center

1600 E. Truxtun Ave.

1600 E. Truxtun Ave. Boys & Girls Club of Kern County

801 Niles St.

The toys will be distributed on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.