BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A nationally recognized banking establishment is shutting down a location in Bakersfield for good.

Bank of America announced Aug. 11 that the location on 1440 Truxton Ave. would no longer be serving residents of Bakersfield. The institution will be closing the downtown building in February. Customers were notified of the closure via email.

Bank of America didn’t provide specifics as to why the branch would be shutting down but did provide clarity on the exact date. The branch expects the location to be fully closed by February 27, 2024.