BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A nationally recognized banking establishment is shutting down a location in Bakersfield for good.

Bank of America announced on Aug. 11 that the location on 1440 Truxtun Ave. would no longer be serving residents of Bakersfield. The institution will be closing the downtown branch in February. Customers were notified of the closure via email.

The branch expects the location to be closed by Feb. 27, 2024.

Two other Bank of America locations near Truxtun Avenue — one at 1201 Baker St. and the other at 240 Chester Ave. — will remain open, the bank said.

Bank of America told 17 News they remain very committed to the residents of Bakersfield.