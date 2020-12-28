Bank of America awards $668K in grants to 19 Kern County nonprofits, donates 108K masks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bank of America announced it has awarded a total of $668,400 in grants to 19 nonprofits in Kern County this year.

The company said the grants were given to organizations that focus on issues involving health, food insecurity, jobs and virtual education. Nonprofits that received money from the bank include the Bakersfield College Foundation, The Mission at Kern County, Bakersfield Homeless Center and CityServe.

Bank of America said it has also donated 108,000 personal protective equipment masks and 824 bottles of hand sanitizer to local nonprofits help protect the most vulnerable populations hardest hit by the virus.

“While all of us have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic, the nonprofit sector continues to experience unprecedented demand for critical services to support vulnerable populations such as seniors and communities of color who are disproportionately impacted. As a major company and employer, Bank of America recognizes the responsibility we have to support our local communities however we can,” said Bakersfield Market Manager Karen Zuber. “By directing philanthropic capital locally, we can address the most immediate needs while helping our most vulnerable communities become more resilient and positioned for success moving forward.”

Beyond grants and donations, Bank of America said it has also provided 36 free virtual financial education workshops in English and Spanish across Kern County with organizations such as United Way of Kern County, the Shafter Learning Center and the MLK CommUNITY Initiative.