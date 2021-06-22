Bank of America announces 2021 Bakersfield Student Leaders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bank of America announced the 2021 Bakersfield Student Leaders on Tuesday, providing them with a paid summer internship.

Aubriel Ruiz from Liberty High School and Aadit Sood from Stockdale High School were chosen as BofA Student Leaders and began a paid summer internship with local nonprofit Kern Community Foundation.

The students will earn $17 per hour and receive a Chromebook. The Bakersfield Student Leaders will engage in an eight-week paid internship and participate in programming that includes a collaborative, mentor-focused project working closely with Kern Community Foundation helping with their annual Giving Guide, working with their college scholarship program, boot camp program for incoming college freshman and on the Kern Connected Community Network project. The Bakersfield Student Leaders will also take part in a virtual Summit in partnership with the Close Up Foundation to participate in Stanford University’s Young Democracy at Home program.

The Student Leaders program will allow them to gain job experience before they enter the workforce.

Bank of America says the two students are at the top of their classes and are dedicated members of the community.