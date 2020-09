BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Banducci Family Pumpkin Patch has announced it will not open this fall due to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post made by the farm Monday night they say in part, “We are going to miss seeing all of our friends. We have loved having our farm be a tradition for your families and it breaks our heart to not be out there this year. Please know this wasn’t an easy decision for us. Hopefully next year we can continue the tradition.”