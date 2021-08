BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ballots will be mailed beginning Aug. 16 to active registered voters for the California Gubernatorial Recall Election, according to the Kern County Elections Office.

The election will be held Sept. 14 and polling sites will be open for in-person voting. Elections officials asked that those who vote in person surrender their ballot at the site.

To volunteer to be a poll worker on Election Day, go to KernVote.com.