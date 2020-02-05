Ballistic missile test set for early Wednesday morning from Vandenberg AFB

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 1:13 a.m. Pacific Time Oct. 2, 2019, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michael Peterson)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A missile test from Vandenberg Air Force Base may be visible into parts of Kern County early Wednesday morning.

Officials at Vandenberg say a test launch for an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile Minuteman III is set for launch during a six-hour window between 12:08 a.m. and 6:08 a.m. on Feb. 5.

KCLU radio in Thousand Oaks reports the launch is expected during the 1 a.m. hour on Wednesday.

Following the test you may see a rocket exhaust trail during the early morning hours.

Vandenberg officials say, depending on weather, if you’re in Central and Southern California to look into the sky between 30 to 50 minutes before sunrise for a “twisted, milky or otherwise unusual cloud.” That could be the exhaust trail from the missile itself.

The cloud will eventually drift from Vandenberg Air Force base towards the east-southeast into western areas of Kern County.