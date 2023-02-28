BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News regretfully shares a sad update on Big Bear’s famous bald eagles as Jackie and Shadow won’t be welcoming new eaglets anytime soon, according to experts.

Friends of Big Bear Valley confirmed Monday night what many fans and onlookers had feared after the eggs showed no sign of hatching more than 40 days after they were laid.

The organization noted that most eagle eggs tend to hatch within about 35 days but it’s not yet clear what was preventing the eggs from hatching.