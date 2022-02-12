Bako Market Valentine Day shopping

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Valentine’s day is Monday and people all over town are getting ready.

The Bako Market was filled with dozens of shop keeps selling specialized holiday goods and shoppers looking for something special to get for their loved ones.

Music, happy families, and cheer were all over the area in front of the Mechanic’s Bank Arena downtown. People of all ages looking at the goods from local vendors. Many of these vendors selling food, clothing, and knickknacks. While others stocked items for the holiday.

“Usually I’m doing the chocolate covered strawberries, the breakable hearts,” Aileen Diaz Flores the owner of Allie’s said. “By order I do them and this is a yearlong thing. I take orders as need and I do orders for birthday parties as needed.”

It isn’t just flowers but candy that some shop keeps were selling.

Neri Ramos: “Items that I make every year and they seem to go very well because who doesn’t love candy,” Neri Ramos the owner of Charmed By Neri said. “Husbands and kids love candy and I also make custom wreaths and that’s something I sell all the time.”

All the sellers were local. Many of whom sell their goods online through social media. But if you’re still looking for a gift for someone on Valentine’s Day most of the sellers all agreed, get a tasty treat.

“I think you should go for the strawberries and the flowers,” Flores said. “Regardless of whether you’re getting something for your man or your female everyone loves something that’s edible.”

If you missed the market and want to still shop. Don’t worry there is still time.

You can reach Neri and her candy creations and customized wreaths through her Facebook account at Charmed By Neri.

You can reach Flores about her customized floral decorations and candy creations through her Instagram account at ad.allies.