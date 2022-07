BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bako Market pop-up will be held twice in July in front of Mechanics Bank Arena.

The events, which feature local vendors, food and music, will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 9 and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 22, according to a Mechanics Bank Arena release. Entrance is free.

Vendors can click here for an application.