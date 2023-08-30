BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bako Market is scheduled to return to the Centennial Plaza in front of the Mechanics Bank Arena this Saturday.

The first Bako Market of the fall season is scheduled for Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to event organizers.

Organizers said additional event dates include Sept. 22, which will be at night, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21.

The market will include food vendors, merchants, minority and Veteran-owned businesses, music and ticket giveaways.

Event organizers say the entrance to the market is free.

Prospective vendors can click here for an application.