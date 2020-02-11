Bako Box offering first Valentine’s Day-themed box

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bako Box is introducing its first specialty box just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Each Date in a Box contains a $25 gift card from Cafe Smitten, Franco Baked chocolate-covered strawberries and stuffed macaroons, a 375-mililiter bottle for wine from the San Rucci Winery as well as a six-ounce Sea Salt & Orchid candle in a red tin from Valley Candle Co.

The boxes also come with an offer for a couples photo shoot from April & Co. Photographers and a 14 percent off coupon for your next Bako Box purchase.

The $85 boxes can be purchased at bakobox.com and must be pre-ordered. They can be picked up at Cafe Smitten, 909 18th St., on Thursday between 4-7 p.m.

