BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heat like this can prevent people from doing a lot of things they would normally do without much thought.

But oppressive heat can also present us with opportunities that might not otherwise be feasible.

We can look at these record-setting temperatures in any number of ways. We can complain miserably, we can dread potential power outages, we can fear for our very safety — or we can make lemonade.

Or, in my case, lunch. That most basic of lunches – hot dogs, like you’ve never seen them prepared. Broiled in the relentless sun atop the mailbox of the nonprofit Guild House restaurant. Hopefully, no one assumed there’d been a last-minute menu change and skipped out on their lunch reservation.

Why turn on the oven when you’re already in the oven? Use these record-setting temperatures for a useful pursuit – meal prep.

And then for dessert, S’Mores – that great American campfire tradition, minus the campfire – a chunk of milk chocolate, a nice, fat marshmallow (I cheated slightly with marshmallow cream) and graham crackers – prepared open face for the maximum melting effect.

I offered the final product to customers and staff at the downtown Bakersfield post office. The verdict? A unanimous hit.

“It’s really good…” one postal worker said.

“Chocolate everywhere but it’s really good,” another postal worker said.

So it’s possible to make S’mores in 109-degree heat? Penalty assessment against me for forgetting to bring napkins.

But otherwise an unqualified smash.

As for the weenies. Would they pass the Jason Kotowski test? My colleague at 17 News will eat anything.

“That’s a well-cooked hotdog. I like this. I might start cooking them like this from now on,” Kotowski said.

But what about normal people? Would Lisa eat a sun-roasted hot dog?

“No I would not …. because it looks disgusting,” Lisa, a postal worker, responded.

So the takeaway, in a Mad Max-type, post-apocalyptic world decimated by intolerable heat, we must always remember one thing – napkins.