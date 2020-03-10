Jasmin’s Bakery in Shafter closed due to cockroach infestation, Public Health says

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — Public Health officials shut down a bakery after finding it infested by cockroaches and locating a dirt or wood chip in sugar.

Jasmin’s Bakery and Donuts Inc. was closed Monday by inspectors who gave the bakery a 61 percent score, according to Public Health.

Inspectors found cockroaches on the wall of the exhaust hood, on the prep and glaze table, in the soap dispenser at the bakery’s only hand sink and crawling under a stove top, according to the inspection report.

The report says the person running the bakery “did not demonstrate correction decision-making skills” by having it remain open during the infestation.