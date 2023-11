BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of people gathered in the streets for the annual Nagar Kirtan parade in south Bakersfield on Sunday.

The Bakersfield Sikh community held its 23rd annual Nagar Kirtan parade near the Sikh Temple of Bakersfield on South P Street on Diwali, the Festival of Lights.

The parade celebrated the birth of the faith’s founder, Guru Nanak Sahib Ji.

The Bakersfield Sikh Temple is the oldest Gurdwara in Bakersfield, being the first one built in the 1980s.