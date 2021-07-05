Bakersfield’s Second Saturday returns to Downtown this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Second Saturday is scheduled to take place this weekend, offering deals from local businesses across Downtown Bakersfield.

Every month the Hub of Bakersfield releases a map highlighting the businesses offering special discounts, offers or experiences. The Hub of Bakersfield says their goal is to get the community to explore downtown and visit as many places as they can.

Virtual sessions will be held live on Bakersfield Second Saturday’s Instagram for those who can’t make it out to the event.

For more information on Bakersfield’s Second Saturday, visit here.