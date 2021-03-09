Bakersfield’s Second Saturday happening this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Second Saturday is scheduled to take place this weekend with Instagram live sessions.

Second Saturday is a monthly event where community members can support local businesses and enjoy the Downtown area. Virtual sessions will be held live on Bakersfield Second Saturday’s Instagram to bring the community together.

Every month the Hub of Bakersfield releases a map highlighting the Downtown businesses offering special discounts, offers or experiences. The map includes information to all participating businesses so attendees can plan their route for the day.

Organizers are asking community members to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Courtesy: Hub of Bakersfield

To view the full map, visit here.

For more information on Bakersfield Second Saturday, visit here.